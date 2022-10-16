Julio Urías will be in Game 4 of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres by Division Series?

After having made the opening in the first game, given the need to win to stay alive in the Postseason, check if the Mexican will be considered by Dave Roberts.

Los Angeles Dodgers They are between a rock and a hard place 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Postseasonafter the defeat suffered in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against San Diego Padresbeing on the verge of elimination.

It was not a good day for the best team of the regular season, especially from the mound, where Tony Gonsolin he was barely in the first inning, giving way to a rotation with Andrew Heaney, Yency Almonte, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and as closer to Tommy Kahnlewho allowed one home run and seven hits in the 1-2 loss.

Taking into account that the Dodgers are on the brink of elimination in the 2022 MLB Postseason, fans wonder if the Mexican will be able to see action Julius Uriahafter his outstanding first game, plus the manager’s plans Dave Roberts they would be very different.

Will Urías be in Game 4 between the Dodgers and Padres?



Facing the fourth game, scheduled for this Saturday, October 15 at Petco Park, where it is “win or home”the Los Angeles strategist will place his trust in Tyler Andersonwho had 15 wins, 5 losses and a 2.57 ERA in 30 games (28 starts).

As it is, unless you want to get him into the pitching rotation during this game, the reality is that Julio Urías will not be considered for this key game in the Dodgerswith a very high risk that he has already said goodbye to MLB 2022.