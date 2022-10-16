JP Morgan closes Kanye West’s accounts over anti-Semitic comments

Apparently, the famous American musician and rapper Kanye West will have to find a new bank, as JP Morgan reported that he will close his accountswhere he housed the resources of his multimillion-dollar Yeezy brand, as revealed by the TMZ portal.

According to TMZ, the famous conservative blogger Candance Owens revealed on her social networks a letter that JP Morgan sent to the famous rapper.

“The letter itself suggests that the decision was a done deal, and that Kanye would have until exactly November 21 to transfer his business to another bank.”, notes the famous American entertainment portal. This news joins another controversy, which was known a few days ago, which also has the controversial singer as its protagonist.

Twitter blocks Kanye West for tweet deemed anti-Semitic Kanye West maintains interest in holding political office Kanye West reappears on Instagram with screenshots and criticizing his ex-mother-in-law Production company sues Kanye West for not paying more than $7 million for commissions

Twitter blocked the account of American rapper Kanye West on October 10. who had just returned to the social network after a two-year absence, following the publication of a message widely criticized as anti-Semitic.

In the tweet, removed for violating the platform’s rules, West threatened “the Jews” and pointed out: “you have been playing with me and tried to exclude anyone who opposes your agenda.” The rapper also pointed out that he cannot be anti-Semitic “because black people are in fact also Jewish.”

Twitter confirmed to several US media that it has blocked West’s account for a time, which has not been disclosed, considering that it has violated its use policies.

The artist, who had not tweeted since November 2020, returned to this social network this weekend after also being suspended on Instagram, after suggesting that rapper Sean Combs, better known as Diddy, was being controlled by Jews.

West’s comments were heavily criticized by numerous social media users, including political leaders and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an influential organization that combats anti-Semitism.

The return to Twitter of the well-known musician, who now calls himself Ye and who has more than 31 million followers on this platform, had been celebrated by billionaire Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social network for $44 billion.

The controversial rapper had already been this week at the center of the controversy over wear a T-shirt with the message “White Lives Matter” during a fashion show in Paris (“White lives matter”), a slogan often used by white supremacists in response to the “Black Lives Matter” anti-racism movement.