Jorge Sánchez scores his first with Ajax in the Eredivisie

What good news from the Netherlands! This Sunday, Jorge Sánchez scored his first goal with Ajax and the entire Johan Cruyff Arena applauded the Mexican, who started in the match against Excelsior of the tenth day of the Eredivisie, in which his team is the leader ahead of PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord, where Erick Gutiérrez and Santi Giménez play, respectively.

This was Jorge Sánchez’s goal with Ajax

The ex-America defender made it 1-0 after appearing in the large area showing “instinct” as a striker following the play, in which the visiting goalkeeper’s rebound left him to finish with his left foot, all this after a mid-range shot by Steven Berghuis at minute 15 of action.

First match as a starter in the Eredivisie

This Sunday’s is Jorge Sánchez Ramos’ first game as a starter in the dutch league, adding three previous presentations as a relay. In the middle of the week he also had his debut in the Champions League, although his game was not the best.

the right side he was absent the last few weeks due to a knee injury that even made him miss the matches of the FIFA Date with the Mexican National Team against Peru and Colombia, although his place for the World Cup looks more than certain.