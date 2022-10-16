Johann Chirinos, a jewel of Honduran descent, signs for Greuther Fürth of the Bundesliga 2

2022-10-15

Likewise, the player’s father shared on his social networks the pleasant news of Johann’s signing for the German team.

After passing through the youth teams of Atlanta United and Orlando City, Johann Chirinos will play in the U19 of SpVgg Greuther Fürth, a team founded in 1996.

The son of Honduran parents packed his bags and went to Germany to embark on a new journey at his young age, this time to the German second division.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth of the second division Germany it became the new home of Johann Chirinos, a footballer with catracha ancestry who will have his first adventure in Europe.

“We are pleased to announce that Johann will play Bundesliga 2’s SpVgg Greuther Fürth. From the moment we entered the training facility, we felt it was the right club for Johann and we were made to feel at home,” reads part of the message.

He added: “It is an honor to represent Greuther Fürth and for Johann to play for a legendary coach like Roberto Hilbert, who won the Bundesliga and who won important matches.”

MISSING DETAILS

In addition to the above, details are missing for the officialization of the signing of the catrachos parents by the German team.

Chirinos is currently 17 years old and, like the Honduran federation, the United States has its sights set on an attacking midfielder.

AND THE TWO COLOR?

On the other hand, Johann has been considered in previous microcycles by the Honduras under-17 team led by Luis Alvarado.

In previous months, Luis Chirinos, father of Johann, gave statements to Diario Diez about his management with Fenafuth so that the midfielder plays with Bicolor.

“He hasn’t played any official matches with the United States yet, but they’ve taken him twice, two months ago they took him to a regional camp. Last year we went to Honduras where he played three friendly matches in Guatemala. Honestly, both are good options, but right now we are leaning towards Honduras and he is very happy,” Álex Chirinos told Diario Diez in 2021.