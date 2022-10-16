Entertainment

Issa Vegas in the bunny costume that drives the networks crazy

The model Issa Vegas was delighting netizens with the best poses in a flirtatious bunny costume that has them more than in love, Halloween came early! But she didn’t come to scare them, but to get stuck in her mind and keep them company at night.

During her stay on social media, the flirtatious Argentina She has a long journey of daring costumes in which she has portrayed her beauty, generating very specific emotions in her followers, since she always looks for a way to pamper them and does so through her photo sessions.

It has been portrayed as Spidermanlike Harley Quinn, Playboy bunny, schoolgirl, among many others, asked for an opinion through Instagram stories, through all the suggestions the model was looking for the perfect idea for this Halloween, and she found it!

Ready or not issa vegas He revealed to them in a video that he was planning an incredible photo shoot getting into the skin of Lola Bunny, the female character that brings Bugs Bunny slapping the sidewalks and wearing the flirtatious suit he used in his first appearance.

Against the light, in the locality of a basketball court, because let us remember that the first appearance in this flirtatious character was in the movie starring Michael Jordan, “Space Jam”, all the characters played this sport and the uniform was adapted to the perfection of Lola’s silhouette.

So that issa vegas did not want to be left behind and showed off her figure in the small garments, it is a white sleeveless top, with some blue stripes, the logo on the front, while on the back you can see the number 10, on the back from below stole sighs among netizens.

Issa Vegas in the bunny costume that drives the networks crazy | instagram: issavegas

Since the small cloth was not enough to cover the beauties of the Argentine model, this is how she gives the view that her audience loves, since she was portrayed from all possible angles, demonstrating the perfection of her silhouette and why she is nicknamed the “queen of flirting”.

The Instagram influencer has been more than aware of her social networks, looking for the exact moment to surprise fans with new content that they like.

