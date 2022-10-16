2022-10-16

Xavi Hernandez spoke at a press conference after Barcelona’s loss to Real Madrid in the Classic. The coach admits that he is worried after a black week in which they were practically eliminated from the Champions League and insists that his team must change the dynamic. In addition, it ensures all responsibility is his.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league 2022-23 goes

Defeat at the Bernabéu

“The feeling is that we are in a negative dynamic. That we try. We have faith, self love. We tried. Luckily, it’s only three points. It was an opportunity to follow leaders and we leave empty. We have had them, we have not taken advantage of their moments and they have defended very well. We have to change the dynamic that nothing comes out of us”.

Ansu Fati

“The feeling is very bad, I can’t be happy with almost nothing. We have had Real Madrid there, with a clear Ansu with the 2-2. We know we’re not okay.”

Analysis

“We were doing very well in LaLiga. In the first change, they have caught us at 1-0. We are under construction. We have to improve a lot”.