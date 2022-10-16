Humberto Zurita’s children react to their father’s courtship with Stephanie Salas

After several weeks of speculations about him Romance who was born between Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Chambersthe actor surprised to all admitting the relationship that keeps with niece of Alejandra Guzmanwhile also confessing that he is completely loved of your new partner.

“You ask me what is happening with Stephanie Salas, the only thing I am going to tell you is…I love her, period. The rest, you write what you want, put what you want,” said the actor in a recent interview for the Mexican program “Todo para la mujer”.

For its part, Stephanie Chambers answered these comments of Zurita through your account Instagramwith a message that read, “I love you the same HZ,” accompanied by a heart emoji.

Apparently, Zurita wants to share this new happiness with the two children he had with his late wife Christian Bach. Thus, the actor shared the first reaction of his children Sebastián and Emiliano, after hearing the news. “They I want watch happy and happy, and nothing is secret anymore, I mean, Sebastián threw me a birthday party in Valle de Guadalupe and I told him: ‘Hey, I’m going to take Stephanie. ‘She told me: How? Are you going out with Stephanie? Well, bring her,'” commented the actor for the program “Sale el sol”.

Likewise, Zurita said that she spoke to her son about the two daughters of her current partner, Michelle and Camila, to also take them to the party. “Oh, well, bring my two sisters. I don’t know if I’m ready to have two half-sisters, but bring them,” he told the actor about his son’s response.

About Stephanie’s past, Humberto Zurita assured that it has been there, in the past, and that he is only interested in the woman that she represents in his life now. “She is a girl, she is a beautiful woman in every sense of the word, she is very cultured, she has a great culture, I love intelligent women,” he said.