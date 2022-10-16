Entertainment

Humberto Zurita’s children react to their father’s courtship with Stephanie Salas

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

After several weeks of speculations about him Romance who was born between Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Chambersthe actor surprised to all admitting the relationship that keeps with niece of Alejandra Guzmanwhile also confessing that he is completely loved of your new partner.

“You ask me what is happening with Stephanie Salas, the only thing I am going to tell you is…I love her, period. The rest, you write what you want, put what you want,” said the actor in a recent interview for the Mexican program “Todo para la mujer”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Which channel broadcasts the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards in Mexico and the United States | SHOWS

2 weeks ago

Cazzu generates controversy for radical change in his face; they accuse her of injecting botox

3 weeks ago

The car in which Alex Rodríguez could win back Jennifer López

7 days ago

These are the first images of Eugenio Derbez recovered after the accident he suffered

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button