Humberto Garza, wrestling legend, dies at 85 years of age

the world of mexican wrestling He has dressed in mourning again. And it is that this Sunday the death of the legendary gladiator Humberto Garzafather of the also fighters Hector Garza (RIP) and Humberto Garza Jr..

Humberto Garza died at the age of 85 and his death was announced by the Juniorwho made his father’s departure known on his social networks with an emotional message.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that my father has just passed away. he is already enjoying the Kingdom of God. thank you father for everythingHumberto Garza Jr. wrote, while sharing a photo with his father.

Who was Humberto Garza?

Humberto Garza was born on February 9, 1937 and had a gran sports fanaticisma situation that led him to the wrestling world in his native Monterey, New Lion, where it was making its way mainly between the decades of the sixties and seventies.

The gladiator did his premiere in wrestling in Monterrey in 1954 as white vulturealthough he lost the mask shortly after, so he reinvented himself with the name of Naughty boywith whom he would finally achieve great popularity, to the extent that used to perform at the Arena Mexico on the Mexico City.

Humberto Garza He had his children who followed in his footsteps in the world of wrestling, such as the late Hector Garza Y Humberto Garza Jr.; Also, they are currently his grandchildren Ángel Garza and Humberto Carrillo which are currently in WWE.