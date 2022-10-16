He wanted to get revenge with Kate del Castillo and now he is almost forgotten

Kate of the Castle

October 15, 2022 7:10 p.m.

Who does not remember the telenovela Lalie, the same one that starred Kate del Castillo and Guy Ecker; In the story, the heartthrob wanted to take revenge on the character of Kate del Castillo since he believed that she had cheated on her brother and had forced him to take her own life.

However, Kate’s character is innocent of the accusations, in the course of the story this is proven and they have a happy ending. But in real life, the renowned soap opera actor retired from acting more than 9 years ago.

His last melodrama for Televisa was in 2013 and it was Forever my love, after that he retired from the small screen until in 2018 he joined Telemundo for El Señor de los Cielos, where he plays a DEA agent.

Guy Ecker has not returned to Televisa

In 2022 he returned with the series Relatives to the force that he starred in with Bárbara de Regil, the same one that was supposedly a failure in audience, because the actor would have remained off the screen for a long time.