He shone with Thalía, broke the heart of one of Televisa’s most beloved men and had a sad ending

October 15, 2022 10:44 p.m.

Surely you remember the telenovela that began the trilogy of the Marías de Thalía and catapulted the actress to fame, we are talking about María Mercedes. The story of a young woman who sold lottery and marries a millionaire from whom she inherits all her fortune.

But within this story was also the family of María Mercedes, a father with alcohol problems; and a sister whose ambition led her to commit selfish acts. This last character played by actress Karla Álvarez.

And it is precisely she who fell in love with Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, who confessed: “You have no idea how I came to adore Karla Álvarez. At first, I was a spear past. She had a radio program from 5 to 8, she invited artists, those who were fashionable and beautiful, so she threw them the wave, “reported” El Burro “.

But Karla broke his heart

The presenter confessed that he fell madly in love and she left him with a broken heart: “When she wanted to, she cut me off, and I found out that I was with such and such, I cried, I did not eat, I lost the hunger to think what I was doing , a terrible thing” recalled “El burro”.