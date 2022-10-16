He ran over the Machine! Real España commands respect in La Ceiba beating Victoria and regaining third place

2022-10-15

Royal Spain He left behind the ghosts of Concacaf and recovers his smile after giving a blow of authority scoring 4-1 in his visit to the Victory in La Ceiba. Machine cleared the doubts in the continuation of date 13 in the Apertura 2022 and if it were not for a blundering carelessness – which is already continuous – of the central Tico Heeyrel SaraviaHis triumph would have been devastating. THIS IS HOW THE POSITION TABLE GOES IN THE OPENING Now the sampedranos focus on what will be the two classics of the week. On Wednesday they host Olimpia and on Saturday they visit Marathon. Similarly, with this victory the professors rise to third place in the standings after beating Vida (20 pts) by one more unit.

– The Machine finally got on course – The start of the first half cost Real Spain, since the poor conditions of the Ceibeño terrain did not do them justice, however, their illuminated ’10’ managed to leave a jewel in the Honduran Bride. SEE: Marathón ties Motagua in extremis At minute 22′ the steering wheel Jhow Benavidez He took a loose ball 25 meters from the area, threatened to finish off at first instance and when he finally shot, a missile came out of his right boot that perplexed goalkeeper Harold Fonseca, who only watched as the ball crashed into the side net.

The Victory it was a tear in the first 45 minutes. His creativity in the offense was extremely poor, contrary to the visitors, who although they did not overwhelm the dairy goal, before the break they got a penalty courtesy of Junior Footman after being subtly shot down by Arnaldo Urbina. The maximum penalty was executed at minute 44′ and this would be exchanged for a goal by the Paraguayan attacker Peter Baezwhich is the team’s top netbreaker with four goals.

For the complement, the jaibos tried to take center stage, but they did not create greater danger until the aurinegros allowed it. A center to the area that seemed easy to control for the center back saravia ended up complicating his life: the Colombian Luis stolen he stole her wallet and ended up being knocked down in the struggle. At 63′ it was Joshua Villafranca who converted the score from the eleven steps, totally fooling the goalkeeper Luis “Buba” López, who six minutes later had to impose his magic gloves to save a violent volley from the same lanky striker from Ceibeño.

The Victory he did not stalk the sampedrana goal again and it was in the other rectangle where the danger would take center stage. Real España pressed hard to seal their victory and in a cross to the penalty spot from Yeison Mejia got oil after a hammer blow to the head of the little Junior Footman: double hit to the crossbar and inside at 76′.

To close the account, the machine again received a penalty, the third of the night charged by the center-back from Toco, Marvín Ortiz, who did not hesitate to witness a strong attack from the front. Oscar Suazo behind Michael Garcia. The Argentinian Ramiro Rocca He made a surgical charge to the left sector that goalkeeper Fonseca came to touch, but his growth spurt could not prevent the thrashing of a team that, despite its constant falls, always gets up and that is why you have to be careful.