He fell in love with Lucía Méndez, but he did the worst to Verónica Castro

Lucia Mendez and Veronica Castro

October 15, 2022 4:57 p.m.

It is well known that Lucía Méndez and Verónica Castro would have had a quarrel between them, supposedly they did not tolerate each other due to their egos and that both competed to be the most famous and recognized of their time.

But they have always denied these rivalries, of course it is well known that they are not close friends; But what many do not know is that Verónica and Lucía shared the same suitor, however, he did not behave in the same way with both.

This is Julio Iglesias who behaved like a heartthrob with Lucía Méndez, she even interviewed him on one occasion and spoke wonders of Spanish; and he, for his part, also listed Lucía’s qualities.

With Veronica it would have been a nightmare

But with Verónica, the singer was a nightmare, as the presenter of Mala noche no confessed with Pati Chapoy; remembering the occasion in which Julio touched her inappropriately and her reaction: “I tell him ‘Listen to me cab*¨%, why are you grabbing my buttock?’ the dressing room, well I’ll grab it here on stage”.