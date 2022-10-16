Have you requested your departure from PSG?

2022-10-16

“I am very happy” in the Paris Saint Germain“I have never asked for my departure in January,” he assured Kylian Mbappe this Sunday after the victory against Masella (1-0) four days after the controversy over his alleged desire to leave the Parisian club.

Mbappe He is not “involved in any way” in the rumor that jumped out on Tuesday about his desire to leave in the January market, which emerged before the match against Benfica, the player specified in the mixed zone.

“I am very happy in the PSG. I never asked to leave in January. I did not understand the information that came out on the day of the match. I was just as surprised as everyone else. There are people who may think that I am involved in this, but I am not involved, “he assured. Kylian Mbappe four days after the controversy that arose in France for his intention to leave the Parisian team.

“I am a soccer player. The most important thing for me is to play. If I start to spread out too much, I’ll get tired very quickly. We were shocked when we found out. Subsequently, a game was played in the evening. Just to say: this is completely wrong. I am very happy here”, added the French star.