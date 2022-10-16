Have you requested your departure from PSG?
“I am very happy” in the Paris Saint Germain“I have never asked for my departure in January,” he assured Kylian Mbappe this Sunday after the victory against Masella (1-0) four days after the controversy over his alleged desire to leave the Parisian club.
Mbappe He is not “involved in any way” in the rumor that jumped out on Tuesday about his desire to leave in the January market, which emerged before the match against Benfica, the player specified in the mixed zone.
“I am very happy in the PSG. I never asked to leave in January. I did not understand the information that came out on the day of the match. I was just as surprised as everyone else. There are people who may think that I am involved in this, but I am not involved, “he assured. Kylian Mbappe four days after the controversy that arose in France for his intention to leave the Parisian team.
“I am a soccer player. The most important thing for me is to play. If I start to spread out too much, I’ll get tired very quickly. We were shocked when we found out. Subsequently, a game was played in the evening. Just to say: this is completely wrong. I am very happy here”, added the French star.
Several coincident sources assured, however, that the rumor about a desire to leave the club in which he renewed in May, after very long negotiations, came from the environment of the world champion.
“I was taking a nap, my environment was at my little brother’s game (Ethan, with the PSG in Youth League), nobody from my environment was there”, he insisted. “We were stunned when we found out.”
Since this news came out, Mbappe he has been linked to Real Madrid again, but above all to England’s Liverpool.
Last May 22 the Paris Saint-Germain officially announced the renewal of Kylian Mbappe with the French team for three more seasons, until June 30, 2025.
The French attacker finally decided to stay in his country and not finally sign for Real Madrid, who were willing to do anything for him.