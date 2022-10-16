Harry Potter cast mourns death of Robbie Coltrane

Santo Domingo, DR

The world of cinema shook yesterday at the news of the unfortunate death of actor Robbie Coltrane, who plays Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” saga.

The reactions of the entire Harry Potter family were immediate with the emotional messages on social networks sending his condolences to the family of the actor who died of a heart attack at the age of 72 and paying him honor for what he represented for each of them in life.

One of the first to react to what happened was Daniel Radcliffe, protagonist of Harry Potter.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met and he used to make us laugh constantly when we were kids on set… I have especially fond memories of him keeping my spirits up in 2004’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, when we all hid from the pouring rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he would tell stories and joke around to keep morale up.”

Along with Daniel, Emma Watson wrote on her insta story, “Rest in peace, Robbie Coltrane” remembering the good relationship they managed to forge on the sets of said saga.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply loving and compassionate to me as a child and as an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense that he would play a giant — he could fill any space with his brilliance,” he expressed.

Actor James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, wrote on Twitter, “EI’ll miss the random chats about every topic under the sun. And I’ll never forget that in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane walked up to my very nervous 14-year-old self on my first day on a film set and said, ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great.’ Thanks for that”.

Meanwhile, James’s twin, Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, also recalled on Twitter an experience he had with the actor on the film’s first red carpet. “Over the years we had excellent talks about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie,” she stated.

Bonnie Wright, Ginny Weasley, joined the list by placing a post on Instagram claiming to be devastated by Robbie’s death.

“Robbie always treated me and my co-stars growing up like professionals. same on a film set. A kind of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness, “said Bonnie, but not before thanking the laughs that the actor always stole from her..