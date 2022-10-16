Sports

González’s golden hit puts Guardianes one step away from the ALCS

CLEVELAND — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians outscored the New York Yankees 6-5 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the New York division series. the American League.

Dominican Gonzalez, a hero at the beginning of the playoffs, found a pitch from Clarke Schmidt, with a 1-2 count, and sent a line drive to center field, to push in rookie Steven Kwan and fellow Dominican Amed Rosario.

The young Guardians, who have looked reckless in this fairytale season, rallied again and left the Yankees on the brink of elimination.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which entered the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead before its bullpen faltered and allowed the Guardians another comeback win.

As Rosario came home, Gonzalez threw his helmet over the top at first base. His companions arrived to unleash the tumultuous celebration.

The 24-year-old capped a game-ending homer in the 15th inning as Cleveland swept the Tampa Bay Rays last week in the wild-card round.

The fourth game is scheduled for this Sunday. The Yankees will turn to ace Gerrit Cole in an effort to avoid early playoff elimination.

For the Yankees, the Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 4-0, Oswaldo Cabrera 3-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

For the Guardians, the Dominicans Rosario 5-1 with a run scored and an RBI, José Ramírez 5-3, González 5-1 with an RBI. Venezuelans Andrés Giménez 4-1 with a run scored, Gabirel Arias 4-2 with a run scored.

