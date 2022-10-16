Get to know the LUXURY mansion of Sebastián Yatra in Miami that he bought with his MILLIONARY fortune

One of the Colombian artists who have dominated the music industry in Spanish is Sebastian Yatra,whoever is 2022 released his album ‘Dharma’. Furthermore, he made a luxurious mansion Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami which he bought with his millionaire fortunewhich has been the product of all his successes.

Through some photographs on his Instagram account, Sebastian Yatra announced one of its biggest acquisitions, it is a luxurious mansion in Miami. In these photos, the Colombian made clear his good taste for real estate, since the property has several luxuries in which he impregnated his unique touch.

Located in MiamiFlorida the luxurious mansion of Sebastian Yatra It has an area of ​​2,825 square meters; this property that I buy with his millionaire fortune It has only one floor. The artist acquired this house in November 2021, however, he moved in early 2022; According to various media, it cost more than 2.5 million dollars.

Decorated in a minimalist style, the luxurious mansion of Sebastian Yatra It has different rooms in which he decided to highlight simplicity through a very subtle decoration, which helps to stand out thanks to the huge windows that allow natural light to enter.

Inside, the luxurious mansion of Sebastian Yatra of Miami It has a total of 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, they also have glass doors and windows that give a very elegant touch to each of these rooms. For its part, the kitchen and dining room have luxury finishes with a touch of wood, a very good investment of your millionaire fortune.

Abroad, Sebastian Yatra opted for a very extensive garden in which it also has a pool and space for outdoor activities. The new property of the Colombian singer is located in one of the most secure areas of Miami because everything around it is surrounded by a fence to ensure the intimacy of the artist within his millionaire mansion.