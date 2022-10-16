Entertainment

Get to know the LUXURY mansion of Sebastián Yatra in Miami that he bought with his MILLIONARY fortune

Photo of CodeList CodeList30 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

One of the Colombian artists who have dominated the music industry in Spanish is Sebastian Yatra,whoever is 2022 released his album ‘Dharma’. Furthermore, he made a luxurious mansion Located in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami which he bought with his millionaire fortunewhich has been the product of all his successes.

Through some photographs on his Instagram account, Sebastian Yatra announced one of its biggest acquisitions, it is a luxurious mansion in Miami. In these photos, the Colombian made clear his good taste for real estate, since the property has several luxuries in which he impregnated his unique touch.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList30 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Goodbye Gabriel Soto, Irina Baeva is reunited with the passionate love of her past

3 weeks ago

Jorge Rivero reappears unrecognizable and sends a message to Andrés García

2 weeks ago

Cristián de la Fuente: they reveal another infidelity of the actor with a famous Mexican

2 weeks ago

PHOTOS: From behind, Yuliett Torres seduces in nets with tight white jeans

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button