Frenkie de Jong reveals who pressured him to leave BarçaHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.15.2022 08:42:54





frekie’s jong was one of the footballers with more odds of let the Barcelona the last transfer market. The Barça team tried by all means to sell the player to Manchester United, however, the Dutchman flatly refused, since it has always been his dream to succeed with the Spanish team.

During that time, the midfielder was always clear that he wanted to succeed in the team of his dreams, although he knew that he had to deal with the Pressure of the media… And even from the president himself, Joan Laporta.

“I was calm. I decided in May that I wanted to stay. My opinion never changed during all that period. I stayed calm. But then you know that the Pressure would begin to arrive… Yes, dand the newspapers, of the president…. From everywhere in fact. But I wanted to stay at Barça, so it never fazed me,” he told Ziggo Sports.

Despite pressure from the president himself, Xavi Hernandez it is aware from his quality football, although the coach knows that he is capable of becoming an element that generates more advantages for the azulgranas, something that he has not achieved and for which he is not a starter today.

“We don’t talk much with Xavi, we only talk about football. I knew I would play less minutes at the beginning of the season. I want to be the owner again. Against Bayern I was not a starter and I hope to be against Real Madrid. Maybe he has already decided, but normally we don’t know until the day of the match.”

After what happened in the Champions League last Wednesday against Inter Milan, several Catalan fans affirmed that Frankie It completely changed the face of the team, so could be part of the starting eleven against Real Madrid.