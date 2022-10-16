France Football: “The Ballon d’Or is Messi”, even without being nominated for the first time since 2005

PFor the first time since 2005, the Argentine star Leo Messidid not enter among the nominees to obtain the Ballon d’Or, which is awarded by the magazine French Football to the best soccer player of the year. After such a long relationship, Pascal Ferrdirector of the publication stated that “The Ballon d’Or is Messi and Messi is the Ballon d’Or”.

The statement is not an exaggeration, since Messi He is the maximum winner of the recognition, with seven awards, something that Ferr assures will be difficult to match: “He is someone who embodies the Ballon d’Or well, because he combines individual and collective performance, but also a certain idea of ​​the show and a long lifespan”I affirm.

He also shared the way in which he called the Argentine twice to announce that he was the winner of the recognition:

“In 2019 he told me that he had forgotten the feeling of pleasure that came from winning it (after a three-year break where he was not recognized), he had realized that he missed it. In 2021 I had the impression that he was talking with a child“, he recounts.

The rivalry between Messi and Cristino Ronaldo

But he also remembered when he communicated with the Portuguese Christian Roland when it was announced in several editions, although he recognized that the Portuguese “He has not digested well staying behind his great rival.”

“It is a very important award for them. The Ballon d’Or is one of the few things that cannot be bought. That makes them humble in the face of this type of reward, it makes them children,” he stressed.

Messi and Ronaldo they have starred in one of the most intense rivalries in the history of the sport for more than a decade, a fight that Ferr considered would also be difficult to overcome.

“There is a lot of talk about the rivalry between Mbapp and Haaland, but neither of them has won the Champions League. At Mbapp’s age, Messi already had two Ballon d’Ors. If they want to establish a similar rivalry they have to start winning big trophies already. Messi and Ronaldo didn’t take so long”, he concluded.