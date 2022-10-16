FILDING by Julio Rodríguez on a hit by Yuli Gurriel saved Seattle – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have played almost two baseball games in one without scoring this Saturday, October 15 for Game 3 of the Division Series. The game entered the 16th inning without either team having stepped on home plate.

The first batter of that 16th inning for the visitors was Yordan Álvarez. The Cuban missed for the sixth time in the match, this time with a fly to right fielder.

Alex Bregman walked on a single to left and Kyle Tucker walked. With runners on first and second, manager Scott Servais decided to take Matthew Boyd out of the box and place Penn Murfee to face yuli gurriel.

The man from Sancti Spiritus, who was 3-for-5 at the time, hit a sinker at 88 miles per hour from the right-hander and took the lineball down the middle. What seemed like a safe double, Julio Rodríguez was in charge of converting it into an out with a great fielding throwing hands.

The chance of capturing that ball was only 10%, one in 10! It’s the most unlikely out of the last three postseasons according to StatCast.

Although Bregman advanced to third base, the Dominican outfielder’s catch prevented the score that would have put the Astros ahead. The inning ended with a flyout by fellow Cuban Aledmys Díaz.

Let’s see the fielding.