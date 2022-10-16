Didier Drogba calls Chelsea a ‘classless’ team after Todd Boehly’s arrival

One of the voices authorized to speak about what is happening in the environment of the Chelsea is Didier Drogba, legend of the Blue teamwho with the London team won four Premier League titles and a Champions League in what is considered the golden age of the club.

Precisely with that legendary position that characterizes him, the former Ivory Coast soccer player asserted in an interview with Channel + that this new stage of Chelsea under the command of Todd Boehleythe club lacks multiple aspects that characterized the institution under the command of Roman Abramovichstage in which he was one of the main figures.

In the interview with the aforementioned medium, Drogba assured that the change of owners in Chelsea has harmed the team, since from his point of view, under the command of Boehly, the team lost class and got rid of key pieces for the institution.

“I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today that is missing. It is very difficult for me to see how they got rid of certain people, for example the physical therapists who were there for a very long time. They should go back to the principles and values ​​they had before”Drogba explained.

In this way, the Ivorian joins the list of former players and authorized voices in the Premier League who have been against the management that Todd Boehly intends to do with the London club, including Michael Ballack, Gary Neville, among others.

Boehly close to signing his new recruiting director

As announced a few days ago in various media and journalist reports in England, Todd Boehly prepares his next movewhich consists of the signing of a new recruiting directorwith the aim of signing the next jewels of world football with the London club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiation is just details away from being completed, so former Southampton and Manchester City player Joe Shieldswill be one of the new millionaire bets by Todd Boehly.