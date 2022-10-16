Curry’s Warriors extend Andrew Wiggins and are the most expensive roster in NBA history

For similar issues, but for different news, the three players in the photo of the article were the protagonists of the day for some Golden State Warriors preparing for their debut in the season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in view of Los Angeles Lakers.

This Saturday morning, the team made a decision about jordan poolethe young man who is key as the sixth man and who was involved in the fight with Draymond Green. The Warriors extended his contract for four years and $140 million dollarsbut they did not stop at that.

Now, it was also announced, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that Golden State signed forward Andrew Wiggins to an extension (the second of the day of the franchise) of four years and $109 million dollars. The deal has a player option in its final year.

This would cast doubt on Green’s continuity with the team after 2023-24. For that campaign, the power forward has an option that he could exercise. Then, however, with Poole, Wiggins, Stephen Curry Y Klay Thompson tied with million-dollar contracts, Draymond could be the one to break up the winningest trio in Golden State history.

The Warriors roster, the most expensive in the NBA

In this way, and according to the expert Bobby Marks of ESPN, team payroll and luxury tax spending for the 2023-24 season is currently estimated to reach a record high of $483 million dollars. would be the most expensive roster in NBA history.