Cuba cut 15 U-18 national pre-selection players – SwingCompleto

OFFICIAL NOTE

The National Baseball Commission reports this Saturday, October 15, the cut of several players in the preselection of the sub-18 category that is being prepared in Ciego de Ávila, with a view to the Pan-American contest next November.

The total number of players eliminated is 15.

Two catchers, three infielders, five outfielders and an equal number of pitchers conclude their workouts.

The information from the CNB specifies that the partial evaluation of the athletes included medical tests, physical and technical tests, and performance control over several weeks.

The athletes who finish the preparation are the catchers Brian Fernández and Sandro Mercantety; infielders Michel Revé, Marcos Zúñiga and Kenier Marrero; outfielders Diego Escalona, ​​Raciel Batista, Gabriel Valdez, Sergio Espinosa and Arlay Poll; and pitchers Jorge Luis Monzolo, Janier Martínez, Jonathan López, Jeisel Téllez and Abrán Licea.

The rest of the shortlisted, a total of 24, will continue their training at the Avilanian headquarters. The continental tournament will be attended by a roster of 20.

PRESELECTION OF 24

Receivers (3): Julio César Peréz Dávila, Yhonatan Luis Acosta Sáez and Jolver Naranjo Silva.

Infielders (8): Eugenio David Rodríguez Agüero, Yaser Izaguirre Santoya, Dayán Ernesto Ibáñez García, Yoelvis López Bernal, José Luis Cerice Montero, Daniel David Díaz Hernández, Carlos Alberto Nieto Yanes and Boris Javiel Madrazo Blanco.

Gardeners (4): Samuel Martín Sánchez, Marco Antonio Argudín Ortega, Jandro Hernández Castellón and Osdani Llorente Jiménez.

Pitchers (9): Miguel Alejandro Flores Casanova, Miguel Alejandro Neira Mendoza, Luis Darío Sarduy Medina, Yan Ewing Cabrera Murguía, Alberto Emilio Echevarría González, Orisbel Borges Pérez, Eduardo Fabián Rodríguez Mojena, Daniel Ruiz Escobar and Dylian Argüelles Tarrau.

Director: Severo Crespo Gonzalez