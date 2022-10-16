Bayonetta 3: voice actress asked to boycott the third installment after denouncing that they offered her “insulting” payment

Bayonetta 3the third installment in the franchise developed by platinumgames and published by sega Y Nintendohas been mired in controversy within weeks of its long-awaited release. Helena Tayloractress who gave her voice to the protagonist of the saga from her first title, confirmed that she did not return to resume her role in this new video game because they only wanted to pay her four thousand dollars for her work.

Through your official account TwitterTaylor revealed that platinumgames offered him an “insulting” payment to give his voice back to Bayonetta in the third installment despite the fact that the franchise has generated millions of dollars with its original release, sequel and the numerous ports that have been made to modern platforms.

Bayonetta’s voice “felt insulted” by the payment offered

in a thread of Twitter consisting of three videos, Helena Taylor He expressed that despite having worked hard over the years to interpret the beloved witch of Umbra, the developer has not reciprocated him monetarily and the treatment he gave him seemed unfair. The actress expressed that she was only offered US $4,000 to return when, according to what she mentions, the saga has generated “US $450 million” without taking into account the merchandise.

“As an actress, I trained for 7 and a half years: 3 years in the Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts of London with the voice coach Barbara Berkery and 4 and a half years with the legendary Larry Moss in The Angels. And how much did they think this was worth? What did they offer me to pay me? The final offer to make the whole game, as a total buyout, flat fee, was US$4,000.”Taylor said in her video.

The original voice of Bayonetta called for a boycott against the third installment

Then provide your releases about your training and the “insulting” payment that platinumgames offered him, Helena Taylor invited fans of the franchise to boycott the release of Bayonetta 3 and to use the money allocated to the video game in “a good cause”. The actress mentioned that the only thing she is looking for with this campaign is “a fair payment for all the effort he has made during his career”.

“this is an insult to me, the amount of time it took me to work on my talent and all that I have given to this game and to the fans. I ask fans to boycott this game and instead spend the money they would have spent on this game and donate it to charity. I didn’t want the world, I didn’t ask for too much. He was just asking for a decent living wage. What they did was legal, but it was immoral.”Taylor said.

Bayonetta 3 will come exclusively to Switch next October 28.

Like the PROGAMER fanpage on Facebook to keep you updated with the latest video game, anime, comic and geek culture news. In addition you can also listen to our PROGAMER Podcast on RPP Podcast, iTunes and Spotify.