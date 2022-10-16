ARod hates Aaron Judge being Yankees leadoff hitter

The star gardener of the yankees, Aaron Judgehad a regular season for history, breaking an American League record 62 home runs, while driving in 131 runs, leading in the Big leagues. But, so far, Judge isn’t having a postseason to remember in the American League Division Series against the Guardians. The stats aren’t pretty either. After two games, Judge is 0-for-8 with one walk and seven strikeouts.

This is the second time this season that he has had at least three strikeouts in consecutive games (May 3-4 vs. Toronto). Because of his performance in the playoffs. Judge got some boos of Yankees fans after he struck out for the fourth time in the seventh inning. Surprising, considering he has led the team all year.

Alex Rodrigueza retired former Yankee and now a baseball analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports, assured that the slump Judge is going through could be thanks to the fact that manager Aaron Boone continues to keep him as first in the batting order, something that should not be possible, since the best sluggers should not occupy that place in the lineup. Inclusive, a rod he called such a situation “ridiculous”.

“You can’t let your best player, your best hitter (keep) hitting first. Babe Ruth didn’t do it. Barry Bonds didn’t do it. Frank (Thomas) didn’t do it. This guy (David Ortiz) didn’t do it. I didn’t.” I did it”. Said the former Bombers third baseman on broadcast after New York’s (4-2) loss to Cleveland.

Judge had no excuses for his mini-slump. He said he doesn’t feel any pressure when he’s in the batter’s box. He just has to play better. Judge is the leadoff hitter, after all. He’s the one who has to get on base and turn on the offense.

“This is nothing new,” Judge said. “Having the crowds that we had, at home and on the road, prepared us for these moments. You don’t really think about that. I have a job to do out there. That’s what I have to focus on.”