Ángela Aguilar and Belinda share an exclusive luxury that few know

Ángela Aguilar and Belinda have their own luxuries

October 15, 2022 4:55 p.m.

Ángela Aguilar is one of the young stars with a promising future, she is one of the most talented and, in addition to the most influential among her fans, she is heir to a great dynasty plagued with success in which she has undoubtedly shown her great talent, since Through his social networks, he shows the exclusive luxuries he has thanks to his millionaire earnings.

For her part, Belinda is one of the most beloved singers and actresses in the industry, since she began her career as a child and has not stopped demonstrating her great talent, whether in film, television, music and even in modeling. in which she has become one of the most coveted artists in the medium and has an exclusive luxury that very few can have, and together with Ángela Aguilar she is one of the few Mexican artists who have it.

Both beautiful and talented artists, have an exclusive luxury that only stars like them can afford, it is a luxurious plane that both have at their disposal to be able to travel and perform their concerts, Belinda’s plane is one of the most expensive that you can rent or you can buy if you have 12 million dollars available, while Angela Aguilar’s has a cost close to 7 million dollars.

Belinda and Angela Aguilar’s plane

What comforts do the two singers have on their plane?

The plane that Belinda has at her disposal has large spaces, in addition to its swivel chairs, and has ample space for four people, ideal for closing a business, while Ángela Aguilar’s has 16 seats, with a folding table , an ideal space to stretch your legs, as well as several television screens.