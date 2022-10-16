Sports

Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year, $109 million extension with Warriors

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports told ESPN.

The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, binds Wiggins to the Warriors for five years and $143 million.

The Warriors are making a massive financial commitment to keep the core of a champion team together, with payroll and luxury taxes for the 2023-2024 season looming at an unprecedented $483 million. The Warriors also agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with Jordan Poole on Saturday, his agents at CAA told ESPN.

After coming to Golden State in a 2020 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wiggins reinvigorated his career, brushed off the criticism and became a pivotal part of the Warriors’ championship run last season. Wiggins became the team’s lane defender and guard in the Playoffs and was often assigned the opponent’s best player.

In a season in which he was voted an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, Wiggins averaged 17.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. He also shot a career-best 39.3 percent on 3-pointers.

