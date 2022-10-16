Alajuelense, Olimpia’s rival for the Concacaf title, lost to Saprissa and was left out of the final in Costa Rica

Saprissa defeated Alajuelense this Friday 2-0 with goals from Tico Pablo Arboine and Cuban Luis Paradela and qualified for the final of the Costa Rican Soccer Opening Tournament, in which they will face the winner of the series between Puntarenas and Herediano .

It is a hard blow for Honduran Alex López’s Alajuelense. Now, the team led by Fabián Coito will have to focus on the 2022 Concacaf League final that will play against Olimpia.

The Purple Monster, motivated by seeing his stadium full, pressed from the start of the game in search of the goal that would tip the balance after the scoreless draw obtained in the first leg of the semifinal, while the manudo team looked erratic for much of the first weather.

Alajuelense goalkeeper Leonel Moreira became the figure of his team by avoiding goals against a header by Waston and three powerful shots by Cuban striker Luis Paradela.