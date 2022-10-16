5 PHOTOS of Prince Harry that show his GREAT resemblance to James Hewitt, Lady Di’s LOVER

When Princess Diana was married to the king charles iiithe private life of both was a scandal, because among rumors of infidelity, something that has attracted attention and that questions is really whether the king is the real dad of prince harry. This is in doubt because on several occasions the Duke of Sussex has been compared to James Hewittthe lover of Lady Di.

And it is that on the internet there are endless Photos that show the great resemblance what does he have prince harry with James Hewittthe lover of Lady Di Quen published a book in 1995 where he talked about how Princess Diana fell in love with him and they had an affair for a few years. It is well known that Princess Diana had two sons, Harry and Prince William, but the first is the one who is in doubt as to who his father is. real dad.

According to various sources, it is claimed that James Hewitt is he father of prince harrysince in several Photos has been compared to great resemblance that has the prince, son of Lady Di whom they point to as the lover of the princess. This is refuted with the physique of the duke, because compared to the king charles iiihis son has red hair and his complexion is white, very marked characteristics of Hewitt.

The love story between Lady Di Y James Hewitt It happened when he was giving her removal classes, but it is said that this romance not only remained in history because it is assured that the fruit of this relationship was born prince harry. Ensuring that the lover of the princess is the real dad of the duke and not the king charles iiiand it is that the great physical resemblance between lover and the princess’s son serves as evidence.

However, in several interviews he himself James Hewitt He denied that he was the real father of the prince harry, “There is no chance that I am his father. I can absolutely assure you that I am not.were the words used by the lover of Lady Di to deny the rumors about paternity, making it clear that the king charles iii He is the biological father of the prince.

Also, James Hewitt has recognized that the great resemblance that sample in Photos with the prince harryit is undeniable, however, the lover of Lady Gave made it clear that this is impossible because when the princess began their relationship, the prince was already a little old, since their affair took place two years after the Duke of Sussex was born, in 1984.