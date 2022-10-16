Entertainment

5 PHOTOS of Prince Harry that show his GREAT resemblance to James Hewitt, Lady Di’s LOVER

When Princess Diana was married to the king charles iiithe private life of both was a scandal, because among rumors of infidelity, something that has attracted attention and that questions is really whether the king is the real dad of prince harry. This is in doubt because on several occasions the Duke of Sussex has been compared to James Hewittthe lover of Lady Di.

And it is that on the internet there are endless Photos that show the great resemblance what does he have prince harry with James Hewittthe lover of Lady Di Quen published a book in 1995 where he talked about how Princess Diana fell in love with him and they had an affair for a few years. It is well known that Princess Diana had two sons, Harry and Prince William, but the first is the one who is in doubt as to who his father is. real dad.

