Yuli Gurriel made a DOUBLE PLAY in the 9th inning – SwingComplete

By Jerry Diaz/ @Jerryto94

The Houston Astros were placed this Thursday, October 13, one victory away from qualifying for the Championship Series. This afternoon at Minute Maid Park they beat the Seattle Mariners again, this time four runs for two.

Dusty Baker included the three Cubans in his lineup. Yordan Álvarez as third in the order and left fielder, Yuli Gurriel in first and sixth, while Aledmys Díaz entered in the seventh shift and designated.

The most prominent was Yordan with another decisive homerun, this time in the sixth inning against Dominican right-handers Luis Castillo. Aledmys got his first career postseason double.

Gurriel, who had three hits in Game 1, was scoreless in Game 2. He missed three at-bats and didn’t author any of the Astros’ six hits.

The defense did its job, especially lifting two complicated balls that came from shots by José Altuve after great fielding by the Venezuelan.

In the ninth inning, Yulieski got an unassisted double play by catching a straight shot from JP Crawford. Adam Frazier did not have time to return and the Sancti Spiritus stepped on the bag to put the game on the verge of ending. The last out of the game was given by Ty France with a strikeout against Ryan Pressly.

