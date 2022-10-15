”Xavi wanted me to stay, but it was me who decided to leave the club”
2022-10-15
If there is a footballer who entered the plans of Xavi for this campaign that was Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian had made the team’s preseason in the United States and it was there when the coach declared that he was counting on him.
The list of players that Barcelona wants to sell in January was leaked
“Pjanic has convinced me and he will stay with us,” said the Barça coach, implying at the time that the midfielder was no longer for sale.
Nevertheless, Pjanic He has spoken again of his passage through the Barcelona and reconfirmed that the coach wanted him, but finally decided to leave in search of more minutes. He now he does it in the Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates, a club he arrived at with the letter of freedom.
In declarations for beIN, the player assures that his departure was not forced, but that it was the option he determined because he considers it to be the best for his career.
“Xavi wanted me to stay, but it was I who decided to leave Barcelona. I was there the first games (four days called) and the coach talked to me a lot, but I wanted to play more”, he acknowledged Pjanic32 years old.
The Bosnian, who arrived at Camp Nou as a result of a barter with the Juventus by Arthur Melo (now a Liverpool footballer) played a total of 30 games, six as a starter and left without scoring a single goal.
“At first it went very well with Koeman, he told me that he was very happy that I came to the club. But then he didn’t turn out the way he expected. With Koeman I played from time to time, but I expected to play more, I was ready for it, but I never made it to eleven”, he recalls about his first year as a Blaugrana.
Pjanic had to go on loan to Besiktas after not counting for koeman and when he returned on loan, Xavi I wanted to give it more prominence. “I would have liked to have done better at Barça, but now Sharjah is doing very well for me,” said the footballer who has now scored two goals in four appearances for his new club.