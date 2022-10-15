”Xavi wanted me to stay, but it was me who decided to leave the club”

2022-10-15

If there is a footballer who entered the plans of Xavi for this campaign that was Miralem Pjanic. The Bosnian had made the team’s preseason in the United States and it was there when the coach declared that he was counting on him.

The list of players that Barcelona wants to sell in January was leaked

“Pjanic has convinced me and he will stay with us,” said the Barça coach, implying at the time that the midfielder was no longer for sale.

Nevertheless, Pjanic He has spoken again of his passage through the Barcelona and reconfirmed that the coach wanted him, but finally decided to leave in search of more minutes. He now he does it in the Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates, a club he arrived at with the letter of freedom.

In declarations for beIN, the player assures that his departure was not forced, but that it was the option he determined because he considers it to be the best for his career.