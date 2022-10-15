Sports

Who would be Club América’s possible rival in the semifinals after the results of the first legs of the quarterfinals?

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Friday, October 14, 2022

The matches were held Going of the Quarter finals of Opening Tournament 2022where he America club had a great advantage over Puebla, Monterey Striped tied goalless with Blue Cross, Toluca defeated 4-3 to Santos Lagunawhile tigers He took the victory in the last minutes against Pachuca.

If these results are maintained for the Vuelta, which will take place this weekend, all the Eagles would face in semifinals nothing more and nothing less than those of San nicolas de los heros, New Lionbased on the position in the general table, where the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz culminated in site one while those of Michael Herrera on the fifth.

Note that this confrontation would spark, because in recent years both teams have given us a great show every time they meet in the final instances, so it would not be easy for ours.

Second leg date and time of the Quarterfinals between America and Puebla

The second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament between América and Puebla will take place this Saturday at the Aztec stadium at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time, which you can enjoy through the TUDN screens.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

“Congratulations Tito, I love you,” says Nicole Fernández to Albert Pujols

3 weeks ago

Rayados would charge for a Chivas footballer

1 week ago

The reactions of contemporaries and other personalities to Pujols’ 700th home run

3 weeks ago

Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and the 12 teams qualified for the 2022 Postseason

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button