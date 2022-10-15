Who would be Club América’s possible rival in the semifinals after the results of the first legs of the quarterfinals?

The matches were held Going of the Quarter finals of Opening Tournament 2022where he America club had a great advantage over Puebla, Monterey Striped tied goalless with Blue Cross, Toluca defeated 4-3 to Santos Lagunawhile tigers He took the victory in the last minutes against Pachuca.

If these results are maintained for the Vuelta, which will take place this weekend, all the Eagles would face in semifinals nothing more and nothing less than those of San nicolas de los heros, New Lionbased on the position in the general table, where the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz culminated in site one while those of Michael Herrera on the fifth.

Note that this confrontation would spark, because in recent years both teams have given us a great show every time they meet in the final instances, so it would not be easy for ours.

Second leg date and time of the Quarterfinals between America and Puebla

The second leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Opening Tournament between América and Puebla will take place this Saturday at the Aztec stadium at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time, which you can enjoy through the TUDN screens.