Victoria Ruffo could not even see Verónica Castro in painting for a sad reason

Victoria Ruffo and Veronica Castro

October 14, 2022 5:55 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Ruffo:

HE BROKEN VICTORIA RUFFO’S HEART AND NOW HE WOULD DO THE SAME TO ERIKA BUENFIL

VICTORIA RUFFO LOVED HIM CRAZY, ENDED UP IN PRISON AND BEGGING FOR HELP

Now, a drama from her real life has been revealed as a star who was one of her closest friends but they drifted apart and wouldn’t even speak to each other anymore.

The sad reason why Ruffo and Castro have not seen each other

“She is a woman that I have always admired a lot, I recently told Pato that I would have liked to continue a friendship with her, but because of x, yoz could not,” revealed Ruffo about the friendship he came to have with Verónica and when asked about the reason for his estrangement, he made it clear that it was not because of an alleged rivalry but because of the simple and sad passage of time:

“There is no reason, neither bad nor good, that is, it just always happens, right?”