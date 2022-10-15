Victoria Beckham Reveals Why Her Husband’s Name Tattoo Was Removed

the marriage of Victoria and David Beckham is one of the most consolidated in the world of entertainment, so the rumors of a possible separation, after Victory remove the tattoo with her husband’s initials, they almost end the hopes of love of thousands of fans. After much speculation, the reason why the tattoo is no longer on the fashion designer’s wrist has finally been clarified. We tell you everything we know.

Victoria Beckham removes her husband’s name tattoo

A month ago, in one of the videos that victoria beckham usually post on networks, fans of the marriage noted that the fashion designer had the tattoo removed on the wrist with the initials of his husband. At that time, rumors of marital problems and an alleged breakup began. However, neither of them had made a statement about it, until now.

the tattoo that Victory erased were her husband’s initials: “DB”, which were written in cursive on her wrist. The name of her husband accompanied her since her tenth anniversary.

Victoria and David Beckham | Instagram

For this reason, Victoria Beckham removed the tattoo with the name of her husband

In an interview on the show Today, victoria beckham He spoke about the tattoo that was erased and finally cleared up all the rumors regarding their separation. She claimed that she just “she was a little sick of the tattoo, it’s as simple as that.”

He said that he had the design on his skin for a long time and they were not tattoos “particularly delicate”because “they were a little thick, they bled a little and they didn’t look so good”

With these statements, Victory put an end to the rumors of the alleged breakup with her husband and the marital problems that supposedly would have led her to erase the tattoo.

Victoria Beckham Tattoo | The Sun

Luckily it was all a simple misunderstanding and the marriage between Victoria and David Beckham remains intact.