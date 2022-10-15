Verónica Castro: the strange collection that she has in her house and that beats Thalia in quantity

The actress Veronica Castro The 69-year-old is still missing from social networks after being accused of harassing minors through the internet. The queen of soap operas demanded that the journalists who gave this type of information apologize to her for the falsity of the facts, but that still has not happened.

The truth is Veronica Castro She has been away from the screen for a while and has taken some time to rest in her comfortable mansion in Acapulco and thus enjoy everything she has harvested over more than five decades of career. From time to time, the actress provides an interview on her account, some intimacies for her fans.

One of the last curiosities that transcended by Veronica Castro It is a strange collection of blanket dolls, that is, hand-woven. Apparently the actress began to collect this type of objective in her teens when she received some as a gift and over time she decided to collect it.

Dolls that Verónica Castro collects. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

Veronica Castro he has a large number of these dolls, of all types, designs and colors and he wins the arm wrestling match against his colleague Thalia, who on more than one occasion has shown that she has a wide collection of dolls, but of the Barbie type, some inspired by her.

Veronica Castro. Source: Terra archive

Currently it has become a custom among fans to have dolls inspired by their favorite celebrities, Karol G, Thalia, and Ángela Aguilar are some of those who have their designs, but Veronica Castro he is from another generation and prefers handcrafted targets to be treasured.