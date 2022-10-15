Travelers: Check-Mig suspended to enter or leave the country – Travel – Life

World

Travelers: Check-Mig suspended to enter or leave the country

Migration Colombia says that it is a temporary measure while maintenance actions are carried out.

Colombian Migration informs the public that the form Check Mig is suspended as a travel requirement to enter or leave the national territory while “maintenance work” is carried out.

In a statement, the entity explains that “in this Currently maintenance work is being carried out and update in the different applications available to the entity, which is why there may be delays in the provision of the service”.

Likewise, Migración Colombia explains that the decision has already been informed to the airlines, “who will be notified again of the entry into force of the measure.”

In addition, it recommends reschedule the agenda of all those people who had appointments to carry out immigration proceduresin the different Colombian Migration offices nationwide.

“This contingency will not affect the terms established by law for the attention of these procedures,” the statement added.

For now, Migration Colombia did not detail how long the maintenance work will last.

