Travelers: Check-Mig suspended to enter or leave the country – Travel – Life
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The ranking measures the number of destinations that its holders can access without a prior visa.
The ranking measures the number of destinations that its holders can access without a prior visa.
Migration Colombia says that it is a temporary measure while maintenance actions are carried out.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 13, 2022, 12:28 PM
Colombian Migration informs the public that the form Check Mig is suspended as a travel requirement to enter or leave the national territory while “maintenance work” is carried out.
In a statement, the entity explains that “in this Currently maintenance work is being carried out and update in the different applications available to the entity, which is why there may be delays in the provision of the service”.
Likewise, Migración Colombia explains that the decision has already been informed to the airlines, “who will be notified again of the entry into force of the measure.”
In addition, it recommends reschedule the agenda of all those people who had appointments to carry out immigration proceduresin the different Colombian Migration offices nationwide.
“This contingency will not affect the terms established by law for the attention of these procedures,” the statement added.
For now, Migration Colombia did not detail how long the maintenance work will last.
TRAVEL WRITING
October 13, 2022, 12:28 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.