Entertainment

This is the swimsuit with which Belinda sets the trend

Photo of CodeList CodeList57 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Belinda She is one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, so her charisma and talent transcends borders. In the month of May she premiered ‘Welcome to Eden’, the Spanish series that she made for Netflix, and her fame was catapulted to extraordinary levels. A second season is currently expected.

Secondly, Belinda He has never neglected his musical facet. On October 11, the artist returned to the Jalisco stage and the legend that was projected in the middle of the concert went viral: “Patron of the buggers, queen of the moorings and the enchanted toad. I ask you to perform a miracle for me so that they can also fuck with me and have my name tattooed, amen”.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList57 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Angelique Boyer did the worst with Sebastián Rulli, even so he would return with her

2 weeks ago

The news of Jean-Claude Van Damme that surprises the world

2 days ago

She took Fernando Colunga’s love away, karma went after her and led her to tragedy

1 week ago

The song that became an anthem of the protests in Iran, unleashed the anger of the regime and led to the arrest of its author

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button