This is the swimsuit with which Belinda sets the trend

Belinda She is one of the most beloved singers in Mexico, so her charisma and talent transcends borders. In the month of May she premiered ‘Welcome to Eden’, the Spanish series that she made for Netflix, and her fame was catapulted to extraordinary levels. A second season is currently expected.

Secondly, Belinda He has never neglected his musical facet. On October 11, the artist returned to the Jalisco stage and the legend that was projected in the middle of the concert went viral: “Patron of the buggers, queen of the moorings and the enchanted toad. I ask you to perform a miracle for me so that they can also fuck with me and have my name tattooed, amen”.

Related news

In the last hours, Belinda posted on her official Instagram account a photo where she is seen posing lying down in a one-piece swimsuit with an angelic print and matching shabby chic. But what most caught her attention is that she appears completely bald, without any hair.

Also, Belinda It is characterized as a doll, with its respective joints. The actress tagged Abraham Mateo, the Spanish singer, songwriter, producer and actor. No doubt the celebrities will collaborate and film a video clip together. The publication exceeded 65,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments.

Belinda in a bathing suit. Source: Instagram @belindapop

Karely Ruiz, the famous model of OnlyFans, left him an emoji of a little face in love. “Where so combed Beli?” one follower joked. “In any facet you continue to make me fall in love every time I see your photos from adventures in time” and “The goddess to whom I pray” were some of the messages from her fans in Instagram.