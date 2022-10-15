they are the ones summoned by Luis Fernando Tena for the friendly match at La Rosaleda

Qatar, host of the world is located in group A along with Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands and will debut on November 20 against Ecuador (10 hours), at the Al Khor Stadium.

The Guatemalan team will face Qatar in a friendly match on Sunday October 23 at La Rosaleda in Malaga, Spain.

The Bicolor, directed by Luis Fernando Tenais preparing to face the Concacaf Nations League next year.

For this one friendly duel which will be played at the home of Malaga and which has a capacity for more than 30,000 fans, the Guatemalan team will only have two legionnaires: rodrigo saravia (Plaza Colony of Uruguay) and Archimidez Ordonez (FC Cincinnati).

In their last match played, the National Team lost 2-1 against Honduras, on September 27 in Houston, Texas.

“There was a lot of dynamics and that is the idea. We have to improve little by little, we showed good handling with the ball, but we have to continue working on collective functioning, ”he said at the time. Tena.

summoning of #SeleMayor 🇬🇹 for International Friendly Match! 📆 No.09 from October 16 to 26, 2022. 🇶🇦Qatar 🆚 Guatemala🇬🇹

🏟️ The Rose Garden

📅October 23#VamosGuate #SelectMode ⚽️🇬🇹💙💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nbY9mftjwJ – FEDEFUT GUATE (@fedefut_oficial) October 13, 2022

In Prensa Libre the World Cup has already begun: Sign up for free here to the Qatar 2022 newsletter and live with us the passion of football.