These are the terrifying evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Aragua Train and Lieutenant Flechas

Attorney General Francisco Barbosa provided details of a mega-operation that was carried out against the feared criminal organization known as the Tren de Aragua, those responsible for the cases of murders and bagged bodies found on the corners of Bogotá. The tests are shocking.

Before a guarantee control judge, the prosecutors in charge of the investigation revealed the details of these macabre events and how the captured people, 19 in total, including a Police lieutenant, would be involved in the terrifying scenes that shocked the country and mainly to the citizens of the town of Kennedy, in the south of Bogotá.

Criminals brazenly used social media to mock victims and the authorities who were just following in their footsteps. Through WhatsApp messages they shared the evidence of the kidnappings, torture and murders of the victims, generally members of rival criminal organizations to the Aragua Train.

the chats

With the photo of the murdered victims and thrown on the corners of the same town of Kennedy or in the houses they used for the murders, the traffickers warned that they had already gained a space in different areas destined for drug trafficking and all kinds of crimes. .

In the chats you can read the following messages:

“Now I own all that piece.”

“So they see they’re not talking to a fool.”

“I am now the patron of all Kennedys. Mijo, Pablito is dead, what’s more, I killed Javier.”

These are the terrifying evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Aragua Train – Photo: Courtesy

In another communication through the same medium, the assassins warn of the murder of another person, they even mock while assuring that they are “crazy” in reference to the murder of this new victim. A message that is accompanied by a photo of the body in the hallway of a house.

“Care girl… but it was time”.

“We are crazy.”

These are the terrifying evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Aragua Train – Photo: Courtesy

Videos

In the possession of the Prosecutor’s Office there are also videos that were recorded by the same criminals, members of the Aragua Train, not only to threaten the Police of the sector, but to warn merchants of the risk of denouncing. These videos were published just when the authorities were conducting investigations into the alleged link of a lieutenant to this criminal group.

The lieutenant assigned to the CAI Caldas, in the town of Kennedy, was the commander of that area and precisely the one in charge of receiving complaints from citizens, including listening to warnings from his own colleagues about the risk they were running in that area. sector on behalf of the assassins of the Tren de Aragua; They did so, unaware that the lieutenant apparently supported that criminal group.

“What happened peasant look what I am preparing for you, as if they don’t want to pay attention, they haven’t understood that they have to collaborate with the drink, from what I see and analyze the They don’t like good actions, so let’s start with the bad ones, so they can help me with the drink”is heard in the video that the Prosecutor’s Office knew.

These are the terrifying evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Aragua Train – Photo: Courtesy

In another video that will be presented at the charges hearings against the lieutenant, identified as Víctor Manuel Flechas, the uniformed man appears in a business establishment, supposedly in a activity of their police service. However, the researchers warn that it would be a front to identify those who would be victims of extortion.

“Sign the subpoena order for personal reasons or that you express a subpoena,” says the lieutenant, according to investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office, while another uniformed officer records the procedure.

Organization chart

The Prosecutor’s Office also has in its possession the organization chart that they identified through all the investigations and that, according to the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, allowed the capture of more than 25 people and the clarification of the criminal acts that impacted the city of Bogotá.

“The Prosecutor’s Office will impute various crimes, depending on the level of participation, such as conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, manufacturing and carrying weapons. What we did a few days ago with the Luisitos, that we captured the ringleaders, clarified ten of the homicides of people who leave bags in the garbage, “said prosecutor Barbosa in a statement.

According to that organization chart, the entire criminal gang reported to a man known as ‘Niño Guerrero’ and who is in Venezuela deprived of liberty, but from there he delivers orders of who lives and who dies in Bogotá.

In the criminal pyramid there are also four women in charge of transporting the firearms that entered through the border.

These are the terrifying evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office against the Aragua Train – Photo: Courtesy

On the scale of command appear the assassins, some already captured by the Prosecutor’s Office, as is the case of alias Alfredito, a man who would have at least 40 murders against him in Bogotá and that he received direct orders from ‘Niño Guerrero’, in addition to a monthly salary and support for his family in Venezuela.

captured

All the people who were arrested in the framework of this great operation are presented before guarantee control judges to charge charges related to homicide, arms trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Prosecutor’s Office will request an insurance measure for all of them in a prison center because it considers, with sufficient evidence, that they are a danger to society.

The attorney general himself anticipated that the arrests had already been legalized by a judge and in the coming days they will advance in the rest of the preliminary hearings against the 19 captured, including Lieutenant Víctor Manuel Flechas.