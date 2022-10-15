These are some recommendations from UNAM to prevent cancer

October is recognized as the month of the fight against breast cancer at an international level with the objective of increasing the attention and support given to awareness, early detection, treatment and palliative care against this disease that year after year claims the lives of hundreds of women. According to experts, when it is detected at an early stage, the chances of cure are high, if it is detected late it is rare that a curative treatment can be offered.

Given the importance of this topic, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) issued some recommendations guidelines that women can follow to prevent cancerremembering that through diet and a healthier lifestyle you can deal with various diseases or even avoid suffering from them.

The highest House of Studies explained that there is evidence that eating whole grains, fiber, vegetables and fruits can help protect against certain cancers, as well as against weight gain, overweight and obesity. In Breast Cancer Awareness Month, make small but significant changes in your day to day, with these recommendations by the UNAM.

4 dietary goals to consider

Experts explain that there are some dietary goals to consider, since these patterns are related to a lower risk of cancer consistently presenting a high consumption of these foods:

1.- Eat a diet that provides at least 30 grams per day of fiber from food.

2.- Include foods that contain whole grains, non-starchy vegetables, fruits and legumes (legumes) such as beans and lentils in most meals.

3.- Eat a diet rich in all types of plant foods that includes at least five servings or servings (at least 400 g or 15 oz total) of a variety of non-starchy vegetables and fruits every day.

4.- If you eat starchy roots and tubers as staple foods, also eat non-starchy vegetables, fruits and legumes (legumes) regularly, if possible.

Remember to change or eliminate, as much as possible, processed foods with high fat content, refined starches (for example, white bread or pasta, cookies, cakes and pastries) and sugars, replace them with fruits, vegetables, legumes, cereals that will surely leave a health benefit.

During this month, you are not only invited to wear a pink ribbon or bow, which is the international symbol used by people, companies and organizations that are committed to raising awareness about cbreast cancer and show moral support to women with this disease, they are also invited to make changes in their diet that could prevent it and fill the body with certain healthy properties.