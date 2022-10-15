There is already a release date for “Los Montaner”, Camilo and Evaluna’s reality show



The trailer for the new one is now available. original Latin American docuseries “Los Montaner”, which tells the story of iconic Montaner family: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their partners Stefi, Sara and Camilo, who have become a real social media phenomenon and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. the docuseries premieres November 9 exclusively on Disney+.

Throughout the episodes, viewers will witness, among other things, the challenges that each member of the family must face to try to balance their private life and their professional career, always in the public eye, as well as the milestones of his musical trajectories, their struggles and personal conflicts and the moments of great emotion when celebrating new marriages.

Both in the first five episodes available on November 9 and in the remaining five that will soon arrive on Disney +, the series reveals the most intimate moments of the Montaners and lets viewers into his family life revealing facts that had a great repercussion in the press and social networks. For example, the wedding of Ricky and Stefi, the birth of Evaluna and Camilo’s son, Indigo, and Mau and Sara’s desire to form a family, which was crowned with the conception of Apollo, the sixth grandson of Ricardo and Marlene who has just been born.

In “Los Montaner” we also sneak into the backstage of the artistic careers of family members, where we will witness unforgettable moments such as the delivery of the 2021 Latin Grammy® Awards in Las Vegas. The series also accompanies them on family trips to Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Argentina, deepening the feeling of “empty nest” experienced by Ricardo and Marlene. We will see birthday parties and other special events that show us how the Montaners celebrate the family and give priority to share time together while they carry life of fame and success which corresponds to some music stars.

Intimate and deep look at their lives

The new docuseries 10 episodes offers us cinematographic moments, live musical performances and reveals their lifestyles with the seal of cinema vérité. The docuseries is made with a mix of media and formats such as images filmed with mobile phones or confessional interviews that come from Ricardo’s private archive of videos and photos.

During years, Ricardo has recorded small and great moments of his family with his camera as he was growing up. The docuseries “Los Montaner” has a non-linear narrative style and offers us an intimate and deep look at their lives so that the public has the opportunity to meet each member of the family.

Created by the Montaners and Lex Borrero

The docuseries is a creation of the Montaner and Lex Borrero and is produced by NTERTAIN Studios with the creative collaboration of the team at unscripted disney shows Branded Television.