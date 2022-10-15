The three conclusions of Barça after the possible ‘sentence’ in Champions

FC Barcelona is experiencing a traumatic group stage in this edition of the Champions League, which is being very cruel to the team. The draw against Inter Milan has left the Catalans very ‘touched’, who right now depend on a miracle to advance to the round of 16: The ‘Nerazzurri’ team would have to draw or lose against Viktoria Plzen and, afterwards, the Catalans would have to beat Bayern Munich. A scenario that no one expected and that is ‘scary’ to face.

📂 @victor_nahe via @partyzocope In the Barça board they have it clear 👇 💪🏻 “We trust Xavi” 😡 “The sacred cows don’t measure up. With another defense you win 3-0” 💪🏻 “You have to keep fighting WITHOUT conditions and WITHOUT limits” — Blaugrana Folders (CB) (@foldersFCB) October 13, 2022

Barça will know its roadmap before playing against the Teutonic team at the Spotify Camp Nou, since Inter plays in the 18:45 shift. Nerves, impatience and ‘desperation’ will not be lacking in the Barcelona fiefdom but, for now, calm remains. According to recent information on the ‘COPE’ chain, the club will not change their roadmap, with respect to the project that began this summer, after the ‘debacle’ against Inter.

After a ‘summit’ at Can Barça this Thursday, one day after the storm, many conclusions have been drawn by the board chaired by Joan Laporta. The Catalans maintain confidence in their coach Xavi Hernández, who will not see his job in danger under any circumstances. It is a very clear message from the Blaugrana entity, which understands that at the first opportunity they cannot throw away the plan they have been working on since their arrival in November 2021, almost a year ago.

That is the most decisive point. They have also touched on the subject of the ‘sacred cows’, which were very marked in the Champions League match (once again and as always). It has been shown, as always, that they are not up to the task of competing in Europe. The physicist does not give them and, instead of showing hierarchy, they mess up more and make an absurd number of mistakes. Sergio Busquets and Gerard Piqué’s match is to be seen and never repeated. And from the club they understand that the cycle has definitely ended.

Two clear positions at Barça

According to information from Víctor Navarro in ‘COPE’, the second conclusion of Joan Laporta’s board of directors is that “The sacred cows don’t measure up. With another defense you win 3-0.” The main ones mentioned are the center-back and Badía, but Jordi Alba also enters the sack, who did not see minutes against Inter and who is a ‘fixed’ on the bench.

Likewise, at Barça they understand that this is not the time to give up, quite the opposite. In the club they understand that it is an opportunity to try to vindicate themselves and impose themselves. The message is very clear. You have to keep rowing and not stop fighting: “We have to keep fighting without conditions and without limits”commented the journalist.