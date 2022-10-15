Entertainment

The Televisa star that Angelique would have thrown away to be with Sebastián Rulli

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. However, to reach this great love, Boyer would have left another man on the way.

This is one of the biggest stars of Televisa but Boyer would have left him in oblivion.

It would be the ‘Güero’ Castro whom Boyer left

Angelique and the most famous producer of Televisa had a notorious relationship from 2010 to 2014 but just the year of their breakup, the actress began the now 8-year courtship with Rulli. There was more than one rumor that she had changed Castro for Sebastián but she has been in charge of denying it outright.

