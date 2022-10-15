The strange theories that confirm the death of Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel would have died

October 13, 2022 2:54 p.m.

Luis Miguel is one of the greatest idols in Mexico, he began his artistic life from a very young age and showed that his talent not only for music but also for acting, as he made some films during his childhood and youth, but consolidated his career in the music industry with a wide repertoire with great hits such as “La unconditional”, “Now you can leave”, “Guilty or not”.

In 2018 they launched their bioseries on the streaming platform known as Netflix, to which Luis Miguel allegedly sold the rights to narrate his life, but there are many uncertainties about what was real or not, because some fans and characters that appeared in the series they find many inconsistencies, but there are many theories surrounding the life of the singer and among them that the real Luis Miguel would have died several years ago.

One of the theories is based on the story that singer Paul McCartney lived, in Luis Miguel’s version they say that more than 25 years ago he had died after being murdered on the orders of Carlos Salinas de Gortari after he had an affair with The daughter of the former president, however, another version says that the events were completely different, as they assure that LuisMi lost his life at one of his parties due to an overdose.

Video clips of Luis Miguel

As many know, Luis Miguel seems to be a great admirer of female beauty and in several of the music videos of his greatest hits, he did not mind paying exorbitant amounts of money to be able to count on the presence of beautiful actresses such as Adela Noriega and Erika Buenfil. , with the latter he had a brief romance.