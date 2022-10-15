The reasons why Verónica Castro cannot see the Seagull even in painting

Veronica Castro and Angelica Rivera

October 14, 2022 9:21 p.m.

Verónica Castro is no stranger to scandals, and we are not talking about the last one that is related to girls and inappropriate conversations, but one that lived many years ago with Angélica Rivera who was her sister-in-law, since she was married to Verónica Castro’s brother, The blond.

And it is that Rivera and Castro were one of the most famous couples in entertainment, until they divorced and La Gaviota married Enrique Peña Nieto and became the first lady of the Nation.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

AFTER BEING EXPELLED FROM TELEVISA SHE RETURNED FOR FERNANDO COLUNGA, BUT THEY VETERED HER AGAIN

HE SHINED WITH BÁRBARA MORI’S RUBY, BUT HE WAS LEFT IN RUIN AND HE MADE THE DECISION TO LEAVE THIS WORLD

Supposedly the relationship between the two was not good, it was widely said that they tolerated each other because they had to, however when Angélica separated from Güero, she would have started to speak ill of whoever her husband was, and this would have been the straw that spilled the glass.

Verónica Castro can’t stand Angelica Rivera

And she doesn’t get along with her nieces either, because they assure that Veronica never treated her mother well, so they don’t agree with the comments they would have made about the Seagull. Even when they question Sofía, daughter of Angélica and José Alberto, on the subject she assured that she did not want to have a relationship with her aunt and that they did not get along.