The possible line-up of America to face Puebla in the Second Round of the Quarterfinals

The azulcremas do not want excesses of confidence and will present their best formation for the final match.

The time to take the step towards the Semifinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament has arrived for America. In Coapa they are ready to face the final match against Puebla within their Quarterfinal series, which seems more than directed in favor of those from Coapa thanks to 6-1 on aggregate.

Despite the six-point advantage that exists, the Millionaires are clear that they will not fall into excesses of confidence or relaxation. This has been transmitted by coach Fernando Ortiz, as well as Miguel Layún, who even emphasized the habits they have acquired in the sense of respect each other as a group and also the rivals through their game.

It is worth mentioning that for this match, Tano Ortiz will once again have a full team because he does not present any element of his squad with injury or discomfort of any kind, in addition to the fact that received no suspensions after the first 90 minutes of the tieso you can get hold of your items again at a better time.

Having said that, America will seek to finish the work in front of La Franja with: Guillermo Ochoa in the arc; a line of four defenders made up of emilio lara on the right side, Nestor Araujo Y Sebastian Caceres as central defenders, while louis sources take the left lane; Richard Sanchez Y Alvaro Fidalgo will be located in the midfield within the central zone, while Alexander Zendejas Y jonathan rodriguez they are recharged by the sides; Diego Valdes Y Henry Martin They would complete the training.

Where to watch the live streaming of America vs. Puebla

The Vuelta match for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 tournament between América and Puebla will take place this Saturday from 8:06 p.m. on the field of the Azteca Stadium. This match will be broadcast LIVE by the TUDN signal both on open television and through the pay system. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will be from Santa Úrsula to take you all the details.

