The MILLIONAIRE sues Doctor Polo from ‘Case Closed’ for her ex-GIRLFRIEND

Although Ana María Polo has kept her personal life private, the famous Doctor Polo of Case Closed has not been spared from this eye of the hurricane. A scandal brought to light the millionaire demand to which faces the driver by her ex girlfriend, Marlen Key; the legal conflict is known to have been active for several years and arose from inappropriate use of the program.

It’s known that Marlen Key worked with the Doctor Polo production company, so this relationship took place beyond work, thus creating a serious conflict that resulted in a millionaire demandwhich faces the driver. According to sources close to both, the conflict was due to the illegal use of the name of the program and that according to Marlen belongs to her.

