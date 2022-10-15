The MILLIONAIRE sues Doctor Polo from ‘Case Closed’ for her ex-GIRLFRIEND

Although Ana María Polo has kept her personal life private, the famous Doctor Polo of Case Closed has not been spared from this eye of the hurricane. A scandal brought to light the millionaire demand to which faces the driver by her ex girlfriend, Marlen Key; the legal conflict is known to have been active for several years and arose from inappropriate use of the program.

It’s known that Marlen Key worked with the Doctor Polo production company, so this relationship took place beyond work, thus creating a serious conflict that resulted in a millionaire demandwhich faces the driver. According to sources close to both, the conflict was due to the illegal use of the name of the program and that according to Marlen belongs to her.

Related news

These people close to Doctor Polo Y Marlen KeyErich Concepción and José Antonio Orta, spoke in ‘El Arañazo Online’ about the relationship between Ana María Polo and the producer, pointing out that the latter was ex girlfriend of Ana María Polo, but said millionaire demand caused their relationship to fail.

“Marlene requests two million dollars for the illegal use of the name of the program that belongs to her and for the extraction, by Polo, of more than half a million from an account they shared.”

According to acquaintances of the Doctor Polo Y Marlen Key, both formed a relationship that lasted more than 25 years, during these years they shared many things together and one of these was their finances within the same bank account. However, a health issue led Ana María to leave her property to Marlen, but over time she recovered from it, this was when the conflict broke out.

“I think it was all Ana María’s fault. She didn’t treat Marlene well when they were working, and even though she put up with it for 25 years, one day she got tired.”

It was like that Marlen Key, ex girlfriend of the Doctor Polo opted for this millionaire demand Ana María did, in which she demanded the amount of 2 million dollars, of which in the end it is known that the driver ended up giving in and their relationship ended after spending 25 years together. For their part, people close to the two assure that the doctor treated Marlen very badly, and that this also influenced the decision of the producer.