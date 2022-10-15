The Mexican who not only shone with Fernando Colunga, but also conquered Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley and Fernando Colunga

October 15, 2022 12:17 p.m.

Who does not remember the American singer ElvyIs Presley, who participated in several film productions. Or the actor Fernando Colunga in the telenovela Esmeralda; You will undoubtedly wonder what these two great personalities of the show have in common, that although they are very famous in their respective circles, they would not have an apparent connection.

But the answer is simple, they have a woman in common; As you read it, a woman named Elsa Cárdenas, who is one of the great figures of gold cinema both in Mexico and in Hollywood.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

THE REASONS WHY VERÓNICA CASTRO CANNOT SEE THE SEAGULL EVEN IN PAINTING

GOODBYE BELINDA. NODAL REVEALS THAT HER TATTOOS ARE NOT FOR HER

Elsa worked, thanks to her excellent command of English and her great talent, in the movie El idol de Acapulco, alongside Elvis Presley, where her character fell in love with the beauty of the character played by the Mexican.

Elsa Cárdenas worked with Fernando Colunga

It was the telenovela Esmeralda, and the actress was part of the Esmeralda production, where she played Hortensia Lazcano.