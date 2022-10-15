Health

The justified reason for the delay in communication from Revalmed

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Headquarters of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps).

Oct 14, 2022. 1:45 p.m.

READ IN 1 minute

The consensus It is one of the main pillars on which the Drug Evaluation Network of the National Health System (Revalmed), dependent on the Ministry of Health. The experts that are part of it have regular meetings and, a few days later, they publish a document with the main agreements. Although, this communication has not been updated since last August. But it has a justified reason: there are many experts who are part of Revalmed, in the seven evaluation nodes there are 143 experts from 18 specialties, which has caused a delay in consensus. Although, as far as you know Medical WritingThe update will be available soon…

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Juaneda Inca, a Comprehensive specialty center, with General Medicine, physiotherapy, radiology

1 week ago

Like their patients, UM and MDC try to get more minorities to study medicine

3 weeks ago

Enco, manufacturers of aesthetic medicine equipment with more than 37 years of experience in the sector

2 weeks ago

Why we get flatus when exercising and how to avoid it

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button