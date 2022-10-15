The justified reason for the delay in communication from Revalmed

Headquarters of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps).

Oct 14, 2022. 1:45 p.m. READ IN 1 minute

The consensus It is one of the main pillars on which the Drug Evaluation Network of the National Health System (Revalmed), dependent on the Ministry of Health. The experts that are part of it have regular meetings and, a few days later, they publish a document with the main agreements. Although, this communication has not been updated since last August. But it has a justified reason: there are many experts who are part of Revalmed, in the seven evaluation nodes there are 143 experts from 18 specialties, which has caused a delay in consensus. Although, as far as you know Medical WritingThe update will be available soon…

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.