The incredible revelation of Jesús Molina regarding his departure from Chivas

The now former captain of Guadalajara explained the conversations he had with the board to confirm his departure.

The failure that Chivas suffered in the Apertura 2022 caused the rojiblanca board led by Amaury Vergara to make the decision to carry out a restructuring within the institution, where The highs and lows began for Clausura 2023.

A few hours after the elimination against Puebla was finalized on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, the board decided put an end to the cycle of Ricardo Peláez in the sports direction, together with the casualties of Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce, which were already confirmed by the club.

Faced with such a situation, the former captain of Guadalajara, the linebacker revealed in words for Fox Sports that both the board and he reached an agreement to conclude their stay in the Flock, although he acknowledged discomfort for not having been able to achieve the planned objectives.

“A cycle is over for me in Chivas, I was aware that some time had passed and that things did not turn out as expected. Both parties agreed that the cycle was over, ”he explained after concluding his contract with the Guadalajara squad.

Who has already left and who could leave Chivas?

Until now, Guadalajara has already confirmed the departures of Ricardo Peláez, Jesús Molina and Miguel Ponce; however, in the next few hours more names could be added, such as Angel Zaldívar, Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier and Paolo Yrizar, where even more elements could be added to the list if any club shows interest in any of them.

