the historic former soccer player who is very close to reaching the Chivas del Guadalajara

2022-10-14

The Guadalajara got down to work thinking about the next championship after being eliminated in the 2022 Apertura playoff against Puebla and then confirm the output of Ricardo Pelaez as its sports director. Due to the problems they have had throughout 2022 and with the pause that the World Cup in Qatar will cause, the Chivas began to study options to fill the vacancy left by Pelaez and in the last hours the name of a former player of the real Madrid. The Mexican press has published since Thursday that due to his experience in said position, in addition to being a coach, the chosen one would be the Spaniard Ferdinand Iron.

The rojiblanco team, with Michel Leano (leader) at the head, would be in negotiations with the former defender of the real Madrid Y Spain national team to offer him the position of sports director, so that he can return the identity to the club, despite the fact that it would be his first experience in Mexico. firewoodwho was a technician of the Chivas before the arrival of Richard Chainhas been the one who recommended Iron for the ‘Sacred Flock’, consolidating himself as the first option of the board above names like Álvaro Dávila, Duilio Davino and Luis Miguel Salvador. Ferdinand Schwartzjournalist from Fox Sportsadded that the Guadalajara would not only give the team a “Spanish identity” with the arrival of Ironsince the technical direction would be taken by Jose Bordalás before the possible departure of String.